FingerMotion Inc (FNGR) volume hits 0.53 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, FingerMotion Inc (NASDAQ: FNGR) had a quiet start as it plunged -8.06% to $1.71, before settling in for the price of $1.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FNGR posted a 52-week range of $1.03-$5.20.

The Communication Services Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 4.58%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.58%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $59.41 million, simultaneously with a float of $43.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $101.59 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.3305, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.8841.

FingerMotion Inc (FNGR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Telecom Services industry. FingerMotion Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 26.62%, in contrast to 1.51% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 25 ’25, this organization’s CFO sold 10,542 shares at the rate of 1.68, making the entire transaction reach 17,721 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 480,000. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 28 ’25, Company’s CFO sold 2,000 for 2.30, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 4,600. This particular insider is now the holder of 478,000 in total.

FingerMotion Inc (NASDAQ: FNGR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for FingerMotion Inc (FNGR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.85.

In the same vein, FNGR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.10.

Technical Analysis of FingerMotion Inc (FNGR)

Going through the that latest performance of [FingerMotion Inc, FNGR]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.24 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.49 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 49.64% While, its Average True Range was 44.80%.

Raw Stochastic average of FingerMotion Inc (FNGR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 13.18%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 30.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.1734 that was lower than 0.2347 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.