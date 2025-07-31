Franklin Resources, Inc (BEN) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 3.89 million

As on Wednesday, Franklin Resources, Inc (NYSE: BEN) started slowly as it slid -1.10% to $24.31, before settling in for the price of $24.58 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, BEN posted a 52-week range of $16.25-$25.36.

The company of the Financial sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -18.46%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -18.46%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -12.54%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $525.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $281.47 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.78 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.26, while the 200-day Moving Average is $21.04.

Franklin Resources, Inc (BEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Asset Management industry. Franklin Resources, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 46.44%, in contrast to 48.18% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 15 ’25, this organization’s Affiliate of Investment Adv. sold 1,519,097 shares at the rate of 11.52, making the entire transaction reach 17,500,000 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 13,410,980. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 17 ’25, Company’s Affiliate of Investment Adv. sold 863,558 for 11.58, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 10,000,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 14,930,077 in total.

Franklin Resources, Inc (BEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Franklin Resources, Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -12.54% and is forecasted to reach 2.44 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.69% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -18.46% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Franklin Resources, Inc (NYSE: BEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Franklin Resources, Inc (BEN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.95. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $35.21, and its Beta score is 1.49. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.47. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 19.26.

In the same vein, BEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.69, a figure that is expected to reach 0.48 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.44 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Franklin Resources, Inc (BEN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Franklin Resources, Inc, BEN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.55 million was lower the volume of 4.55 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 50.57% While, its Average True Range was 45.83%.

Raw Stochastic average of Franklin Resources, Inc (BEN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.49%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 42.61% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.41 that was lower than 0.50 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.