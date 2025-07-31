Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP) EPS is poised to hit 0.66 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE: FDP) established initial surge of 9.32% at $39.43, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $36.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FDP posted a 52-week range of $24.24-$36.10.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Defensive sector posted annual sales growth of 16.59% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.59%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.61%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $47.93 million, simultaneously with a float of $39.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.89 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $33.78, while the 200-day Moving Average is $32.27.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc industry. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 18.20%, in contrast to 69.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 06 ’25, this organization’s SVP, Central America sold 2,214 shares at the rate of 32.67, making the entire transaction reach 72,332 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,215.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.61% and is forecasted to reach 2.98 in the upcoming year.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (NYSE: FDP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.11. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.62, and its Beta score is 0.41. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.44. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 13.00.

In the same vein, FDP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.12, a figure that is expected to reach 0.66 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.98 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, FDP]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.38 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 88.31% While, its Average True Range was 89.08%.

Raw Stochastic average of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc (FDP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 88.77%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 82.70% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.81 that was higher than 0.77 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.