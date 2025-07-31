Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC) EPS growth this year is -313.53%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ULCC) flaunted slowness of -3.08% at $4.4, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $4.54 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ULCC posted a 52-week range of $2.79-$10.26.

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of -19.57% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -19.57%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -313.53%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $227.74 million, simultaneously with a float of $83.30 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.00 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.97, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.62.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Frontier Group Holdings Inc industry. Frontier Group Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 63.43%, in contrast to 39.32% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 02 ’25, this organization’s SVP, Customers sold 12,000 shares at the rate of 3.89, making the entire transaction reach 46,658 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 11,912.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -313.53% and is forecasted to reach 0.26 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 58.39% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -19.57% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ULCC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.45. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.88, and its Beta score is 2.64. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.26.

In the same vein, ULCC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.30, a figure that is expected to reach -0.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Frontier Group Holdings Inc, ULCC]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 3.61 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 58.28% While, its Average True Range was 57.30%.

Raw Stochastic average of Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 39.20%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 44.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.22 that was lower than 0.28 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.