FTAI Infrastructure Inc (FIP) recently have taken one step ahead with the beta value of 2.02

FTAI Infrastructure Inc (NASDAQ: FIP) open the trading on Wednesday, with great promise as it jumped 1.60% to $6.36, before settling in for the price of $6.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FIP posted a 52-week range of $3.10-$10.45.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 100.48%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $114.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $107.01 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $729.89 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.24, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.54.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc (FIP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Conglomerates industry. FTAI Infrastructure Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 6.75%, in contrast to 85.17% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 23 ’25, this organization’s Chief Financial Officer bought 20,000 shares at the rate of 5.33, making the entire transaction reach 106,600 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 20,000. Preceding that transaction, on May 20 ’25, Company’s CEO and President bought 500,000 for 5.22, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 2,610,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,088,582 in total.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc (FIP) Earnings and Revenue Records

FTAI Infrastructure Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 100.48% and is forecasted to reach -0.69 in the upcoming year.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc (NASDAQ: FIP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for FTAI Infrastructure Inc (FIP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.84. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.11.

In the same vein, FIP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.28, a figure that is expected to reach -0.37 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.69 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of FTAI Infrastructure Inc (FIP)

[FTAI Infrastructure Inc, FIP] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 21.68% While, its Average True Range was 44.93%.

Raw Stochastic average of FTAI Infrastructure Inc (FIP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 80.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 28.19% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.31 that was lower than 0.32 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.