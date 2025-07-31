Galectin Therapeutics Inc (GALT) EPS is poised to hit -0.16 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Galectin Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GALT) open the trading on Wednesday, with great promise as it jumped 9.09% to $3.6, before settling in for the price of $3.3 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GALT posted a 52-week range of $0.73-$3.90.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -23.89%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -23.89%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 11.84%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $63.29 million, simultaneously with a float of $43.41 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $227.85 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.10, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.84.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc (GALT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Galectin Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 31.41%, in contrast to 15.46% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 21 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 1,000 shares at the rate of 2.92, making the entire transaction reach 2,925 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 64,682. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 17 ’25, Company’s Director bought 5,000 for 2.90, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 14,495. This particular insider is now the holder of 49,769 in total.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc (GALT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Galectin Therapeutics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 11.84% and is forecasted to reach -0.65 in the upcoming year.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: GALT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Galectin Therapeutics Inc (GALT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.08.

In the same vein, GALT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.72, a figure that is expected to reach -0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.65 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Galectin Therapeutics Inc (GALT)

[Galectin Therapeutics Inc, GALT] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 87.56% While, its Average True Range was 83.35%.

Raw Stochastic average of Galectin Therapeutics Inc (GALT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 89.10%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 88.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.27 that was higher than 0.20 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.