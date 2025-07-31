Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) is predicted to post EPS of 0.75 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

As on Wednesday, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI) started slowly as it slid -1.15% to $45.73, before settling in for the price of $46.26 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GLPI posted a 52-week range of $44.48-$52.55.

The Real Estate Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 9.62%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.62%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -5.20%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $283.01 million, simultaneously with a float of $270.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.94 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $46.90, while the 200-day Moving Average is $48.58.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the REIT – Specialty industry. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.35%, in contrast to 93.30% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 13 ’25, this organization’s Director sold 4,000 shares at the rate of 46.58, making the entire transaction reach 186,320 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 136,953. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 11 ’25, Company’s Director sold 5,000 for 50.89, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 254,450. This particular insider is now the holder of 140,953 in total.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -5.20% and is forecasted to reach 3.10 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 4.18% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.62% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ: GLPI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 5.75. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $17.57, and its Beta score is 0.73. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.27. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.41.

In the same vein, GLPI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.60, a figure that is expected to reach 0.75 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.10 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc, GLPI], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.53 million was better the volume of 1.46 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.96% While, its Average True Range was 35.54%.

Raw Stochastic average of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (GLPI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 16.10%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 10.39% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.77 that was lower than 0.90 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.