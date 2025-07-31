Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (GOTU) plunge -7.22% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE: GOTU) flaunted slowness of -4.41% at $3.47, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $3.63 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GOTU posted a 52-week range of $1.87-$5.12.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 75.81%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $133.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $132.92 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $461.51 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.76, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.07.

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (GOTU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR industry. Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.06%, in contrast to 23.09% institutional ownership.

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (GOTU) Earnings and Revenue Records

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 75.81% and is forecasted to reach 0.01 in the upcoming year.

Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (NYSE: GOTU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (GOTU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.10. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.65.

In the same vein, GOTU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.49, a figure that is expected to reach -0.12 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.01 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (GOTU)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR, GOTU]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 1.87 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 19.82% While, its Average True Range was 34.81%.

Raw Stochastic average of Gaotu Techedu Inc ADR (GOTU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 48.10%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 3.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.15 that was lower than 0.16 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.