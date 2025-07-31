GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (GEHC) Moves -7.82% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: GEHC) had a quiet start as it plunged -7.82% to $71.64, before settling in for the price of $77.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GEHC posted a 52-week range of $57.65-$94.80.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 5.31% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 5.31%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -3.69%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $457.84 million, simultaneously with a float of $456.62 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $32.80 billion.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (GEHC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.28%, in contrast to 77.32% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Feb 18 ’25, this organization’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 2,000 shares at the rate of 92.54, making the entire transaction reach 185,080 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 7,462. Preceding that transaction, on Nov 06 ’24, Company’s CEO, Imaging sold 3,577 for 86.48, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 309,339. This particular insider is now the holder of 24,298 in total.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (GEHC) Earnings and Revenue Records

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -3.69% and is forecasted to reach 4.82 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 6.50% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 5.31% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: GEHC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (GEHC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.72. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $15.06, and its Beta score is 1.29. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.66. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 23.87.

In the same vein, GEHC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.76, a figure that is expected to reach 1.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.82 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc (GEHC)