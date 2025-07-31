GE Vernova Inc (GEV) volume hits 2.68 million: A New Opening for Investors

GE Vernova Inc (NYSE: GEV) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 3.53% at $655.0, before settling in for the price of $632.67 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GEV posted a 52-week range of $150.01-$655.65.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 1247.14%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $272.22 million, simultaneously with a float of $272.07 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $178.31 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $519.96, while the 200-day Moving Average is $384.46.

GE Vernova Inc (GEV) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Specialty Industrial Machinery Industry. GE Vernova Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.06%, in contrast to 79.07% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 28 ’25, Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Power sold 18,803 for 368.16, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 6,922,512. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

GE Vernova Inc (GEV) Earnings and Revenue Records

GE Vernova Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 1247.14% and is forecasted to reach 12.18 in the upcoming year.

GE Vernova Inc (NYSE: GEV) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for GE Vernova Inc (GEV). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.74. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $156.73, and its Beta score is 1.55. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 4.87. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 65.84.

In the same vein, GEV’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 4.18, a figure that is expected to reach 1.67 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 12.18 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of GE Vernova Inc (GEV)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of GE Vernova Inc (NYSE: GEV), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.18 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.68 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 92.17% While, its Average True Range was 76.14%.

Raw Stochastic average of GE Vernova Inc (GEV) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.71%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 99.04% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 19.62 that was higher than 17.77 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.