Genius Sports Limited (GENI) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $4.99M

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) open the trading on Wednesday, with great promise as it jumped 10.62% to $11.25, before settling in for the price of $10.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GENI posted a 52-week range of $5.76-$11.74.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Communication Services sector posted annual sales growth of 13.71% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.71%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 91.21%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $239.82 million, simultaneously with a float of $215.34 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $2.86 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $10.13, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.40.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. Genius Sports Limited’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.20%, in contrast to 87.01% institutional ownership.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Earnings and Revenue Records

Genius Sports Limited’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 91.21% and is forecasted to reach 0.11 in the upcoming year.

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Genius Sports Limited (GENI). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.42. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.35. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 74.80.

In the same vein, GENI’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.20, a figure that is expected to reach -0.01 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.11 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Genius Sports Limited (GENI)

[Genius Sports Limited, GENI] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 24.66% While, its Average True Range was 61.52%.

Raw Stochastic average of Genius Sports Limited (GENI) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 86.35%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 69.38% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.48 that was lower than 0.49 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.