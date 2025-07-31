Giftify Inc (GIFT) plunge -3.86% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Giftify Inc (NASDAQ: GIFT) set off with pace as it heaved 11.10% to $1.0, before settling in for the price of $0.9 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GIFT posted a 52-week range of $0.50-$4.22.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Communication Services sector firm’s annual sales growth was 31.05%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 31.05%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 53.42%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $29.27 million, simultaneously with a float of $16.38 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $29.33 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.4022, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.4908.

Giftify Inc (GIFT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Internet Content & Information industry. Giftify Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 44.15%, in contrast to 11.35% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 06 ’25, Company’s Vice President, Sales sold 1,000 for 1.97, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,970. This particular insider is now the holder of 89,498 in total.

Giftify Inc (GIFT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Giftify Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 53.42% and is forecasted to reach -0.22 in the upcoming year.

Giftify Inc (NASDAQ: GIFT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Giftify Inc (GIFT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.41. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.33.

In the same vein, GIFT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.72, a figure that is expected to reach -0.09 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.22 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Giftify Inc (GIFT)

Going through the that latest performance of [Giftify Inc, GIFT]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.46 million indicated improvement to the volume of 96117.0 it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 22.53% While, its Average True Range was 40.62%.

Raw Stochastic average of Giftify Inc (GIFT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.83%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 31.91% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.1506 that was lower than 0.1605 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.