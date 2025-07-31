Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK) average volume reaches $3.51M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE: GPK) open the trading on Wednesday, with great promise as it jumped 0.13% to $22.49, before settling in for the price of $22.46 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GPK posted a 52-week range of $20.86-$30.70.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 25.19%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 25.19%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -17.79%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $301.76 million, simultaneously with a float of $297.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.79 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $22.19, while the 200-day Moving Average is $25.80.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Packaging & Containers industry. Graphic Packaging Holding Co’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.49%, in contrast to 109.53% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 25 ’24, this organization’s SVP & CAO sold 12,000 shares at the rate of 29.65, making the entire transaction reach 355,800 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 49,849.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK) Earnings and Revenue Records

Graphic Packaging Holding Co’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -17.79% and is forecasted to reach 2.26 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 0.41% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 25.19% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co (NYSE: GPK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.56. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $12.73, and its Beta score is 0.74. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.79.

In the same vein, GPK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.77, a figure that is expected to reach 0.59 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK)

[Graphic Packaging Holding Co, GPK] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was superior the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.99% While, its Average True Range was 47.25%.

Raw Stochastic average of Graphic Packaging Holding Co (GPK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 22.24%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 35.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.58 that was lower than 0.61 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.