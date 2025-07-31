Healthequity Inc (HQY) surge 1.95% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

As on Wednesday, Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ: HQY) got off with the flyer as it spiked 3.16% to $98.8, before settling in for the price of $95.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HQY posted a 52-week range of $65.01-$116.65.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 13.44% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 13.44%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 19.50%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $86.71 million, simultaneously with a float of $84.61 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.54 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $101.38, while the 200-day Moving Average is $97.45.

Healthequity Inc (HQY) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Health Information Services industry. Healthequity Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.16%, in contrast to 106.84% institutional ownership.

Healthequity Inc (HQY) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.9 per share during the current fiscal year.

Healthequity Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 19.50% and is forecasted to reach 4.40 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 17.59% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 13.44% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ: HQY) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Healthequity Inc (HQY). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.06. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $71.91, and its Beta score is 0.54. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 6.87. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 25.30.

In the same vein, HQY’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.37, a figure that is expected to reach 0.92 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Healthequity Inc (HQY)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Healthequity Inc, HQY], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 0.68 million was lower the volume of 1.02 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 37.94% While, its Average True Range was 54.22%.

Raw Stochastic average of Healthequity Inc (HQY) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 58.08%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 72.74% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.62 that was lower than 3.37 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.