Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) is -4.43% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ: HTBK) flaunted slowness of -3.38% at $9.3, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $9.62 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HTBK posted a 52-week range of $8.09-$11.27.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Financial sector posted annual sales growth of -4.85% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -4.85%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 7.58%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $61.45 million, simultaneously with a float of $59.06 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $572.84 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $9.73, while the 200-day Moving Average is $9.74.

Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Heritage Commerce Corp industry. Heritage Commerce Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.11%, in contrast to 76.53% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 10 ’25, this organization’s President and CEO sold 5,145 shares at the rate of 9.73, making the entire transaction reach 50,063 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 254,227. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 10 ’25, Company’s EVP/Chief Credit Officer sold 1,602 for 9.73, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 15,588. This particular insider is now the holder of 10,774 in total.

Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) Earnings and Revenue Records

Heritage Commerce Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 7.58% and is forecasted to reach 0.87 in the upcoming year.

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ: HTBK) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK). Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $14.65, and its Beta score is 0.82. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.20. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.58.

In the same vein, HTBK’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.64, a figure that is expected to reach 0.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.87 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Heritage Commerce Corp, HTBK]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.4 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 18.54% While, its Average True Range was 25.57%.

Raw Stochastic average of Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 45.23%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 4.28% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.23 that was higher than 0.22 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.