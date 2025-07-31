Home Depot, Inc (HD) plunge -1.13% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) flaunted slowness of -1.39% at $372.08, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $377.34 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HD posted a 52-week range of $326.31-$439.37.

It was noted that the giant of the Consumer Cyclical sector posted annual sales growth of 7.79% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 7.79%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -1.63%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $995.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $994.28 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $370.19 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $366.54, while the 200-day Moving Average is $384.22.

Home Depot, Inc (HD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Home Depot, Inc industry. Home Depot, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.07%, in contrast to 72.49% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 03 ’25, this organization’s EVP – Supply Chain & Prod. Dev sold 8,892 shares at the rate of 369.99, making the entire transaction reach 3,289,951 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 14,490.

Home Depot, Inc (HD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Home Depot, Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -1.63% and is forecasted to reach 16.30 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 5.20% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 7.79% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Home Depot, Inc (NYSE: HD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Home Depot, Inc (HD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.28. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $25.24, and its Beta score is 1.00. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.27. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 24.36.

In the same vein, HD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 14.74, a figure that is expected to reach 4.73 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 16.30 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Home Depot, Inc (HD)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Home Depot, Inc, HD]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 3.55 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 78.35% While, its Average True Range was 53.83%.

Raw Stochastic average of Home Depot, Inc (HD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 72.15%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 68.55% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 6.49 that was lower than 7.69 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.