Honeywell International Inc (HON) EPS is poised to hit 2.56 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ: HON) set off with pace as it heaved 0.20% to $222.16, before settling in for the price of $221.72 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HON posted a 52-week range of $179.36-$242.77.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 0.69% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 0.69%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.35%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $634.90 million, simultaneously with a float of $634.20 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $141.05 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $229.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $219.20.

Honeywell International Inc (HON) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Conglomerates industry. Honeywell International Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.11%, in contrast to 80.97% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 10 ’25, Company’s SrVP and General Counsel sold 28,885 for 207.89, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 6,004,903. This particular insider is now the holder of 41,580 in total.

Honeywell International Inc (HON) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.74 per share during the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.35% and is forecasted to reach 11.40 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 7.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 0.69% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Honeywell International Inc (NASDAQ: HON) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Honeywell International Inc (HON). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.97. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $25.26, and its Beta score is 1.06. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.53. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 28.39.

In the same vein, HON’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 8.80, a figure that is expected to reach 2.56 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 11.40 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Honeywell International Inc (HON)

Going through the that latest performance of [Honeywell International Inc, HON]. Its last 5-days volume of 6.1 million indicated improvement to the volume of 4.16 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.56% While, its Average True Range was 29.96%.

Raw Stochastic average of Honeywell International Inc (HON) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 68.63%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 4.87% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 3.63 that was lower than 4.10 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.