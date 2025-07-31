Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM) latest performance of 1.57% is not what was on cards

Howmet Aerospace Inc (NYSE: HWM) established initial surge of 1.57% at $192.14, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $189.17 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HWM posted a 52-week range of $85.39-$191.60.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Industrials sector posted annual sales growth of 22.24% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 22.24%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 30.54%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $404.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $399.30 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $77.56 billion.

Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Howmet Aerospace Inc industry. Howmet Aerospace Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.08%, in contrast to 95.12% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 12 ’25, this organization’s EVP, HR sold 30,000 shares at the rate of 158.53, making the entire transaction reach 4,756,017 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 131,859. Preceding that transaction, on May 12 ’25, Company’s Executive Chairman & CEO sold 800,000 for 156.96, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 125,570,480. This particular insider is now the holder of 236,544 in total.

Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM) Earnings and Revenue Records

Howmet Aerospace Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 30.54% and is forecasted to reach 4.16 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 21.90% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 22.24% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Howmet Aerospace Inc (NYSE: HWM) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.07. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $62.65, and its Beta score is 1.48. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 10.28. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 76.34.

In the same vein, HWM’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.07, a figure that is expected to reach 0.87 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 4.16 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Howmet Aerospace Inc (HWM)