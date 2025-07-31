Hudson Technologies, Inc (HDSN) last month volatility was 2.82%: Don’t Ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Hudson Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: HDSN) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.03% to $8.32, before settling in for the price of $8.58 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HDSN posted a 52-week range of $5.11-$9.00.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -23.56%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $43.98 million, simultaneously with a float of $38.13 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $361.76 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $7.83, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.60.

Hudson Technologies, Inc (HDSN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Specialty Chemicals industry. Hudson Technologies, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.30%, in contrast to 77.06% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Nov 07 ’24, this organization’s Director bought 2,500 shares at the rate of 5.98, making the entire transaction reach 14,948 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 161,841.

Hudson Technologies, Inc (HDSN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Hudson Technologies, Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -23.56% and is forecasted to reach 0.58 in the upcoming year.

Hudson Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: HDSN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hudson Technologies, Inc (HDSN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.35. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $22.39, and its Beta score is 0.95. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.59. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 3.58.

In the same vein, HDSN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.37, a figure that is expected to reach 0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.58 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Hudson Technologies, Inc (HDSN)

Going through the that latest performance of [Hudson Technologies, Inc, HDSN]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.38 million was inferior to the volume of 0.44 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.92% While, its Average True Range was 51.91%.

Raw Stochastic average of Hudson Technologies, Inc (HDSN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 84.78%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 37.10% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.26 that was lower than 0.27 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.