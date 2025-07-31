Humacyte Inc (HUMA) EPS growth this year is 79.88%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Humacyte Inc (NASDAQ: HUMA) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 2.53% at $2.43, before settling in for the price of $2.37 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, HUMA posted a 52-week range of $1.15-$9.79.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Healthcare sector posted annual sales growth of 42.43% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 42.43%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 79.88%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $155.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $125.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $376.94 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.43, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.37.

Humacyte Inc (HUMA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. Humacyte Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 19.13%, in contrast to 40.23% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 14 ’25, this organization’s Chief Commercial Officer bought 6,493 shares at the rate of 1.54, making the entire transaction reach 9,999 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 22,018. Preceding that transaction, on Apr 10 ’25, Company’s CFO and Chief Corp. Deve. Off. bought 20,000 for 1.53, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 30,600. This particular insider is now the holder of 40,600 in total.

Humacyte Inc (HUMA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Humacyte Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 79.88% and is forecasted to reach -0.25 in the upcoming year.

Humacyte Inc (NASDAQ: HUMA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Humacyte Inc (HUMA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 724.88.

In the same vein, HUMA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.69, a figure that is expected to reach -0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.25 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Humacyte Inc (HUMA)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Humacyte Inc (NASDAQ: HUMA), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.51 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 3.71 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.60% While, its Average True Range was 50.03%.

Raw Stochastic average of Humacyte Inc (HUMA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 57.92%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 30.51% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.20 that was higher than 0.20 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.