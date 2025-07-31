Hyperscale Data Inc (GPUS) 20 Days SMA touch -29.55%: Odds are Looking very much in favour

Hyperscale Data Inc (AMEX: GPUS) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 5.25% at $0.75, before settling in for the price of $0.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, GPUS posted a 52-week range of $0.69-$10.50.

The Industrials Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 89.69%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 89.69%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $22.26 million, simultaneously with a float of $22.09 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.69 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.7284, while the 200-day Moving Average is $4.1934.

Hyperscale Data Inc (GPUS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. Hyperscale Data Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.78%, in contrast to 0.13% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 17 ’25, this organization’s Executive Chairman bought 1,000 shares at the rate of 1.72, making the entire transaction reach 1,722 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 9,249. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 17 ’25, Company’s Executive Chairman bought 100 for 2.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 200. This particular insider is now the holder of 600 in total.

Hyperscale Data Inc (GPUS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Hyperscale Data Inc (AMEX: GPUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Hyperscale Data Inc (GPUS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.28. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.16.

In the same vein, GPUS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -66.93.

Technical Analysis of Hyperscale Data Inc (GPUS)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Hyperscale Data Inc (AMEX: GPUS), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.38 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 5.3 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.60% While, its Average True Range was 21.77%.

Raw Stochastic average of Hyperscale Data Inc (GPUS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 0.60%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 9.21% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0970 that was lower than 0.5539 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.