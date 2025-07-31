i-80 Gold Corp (IAUX) distance from 200-day Simple Moving Average is $0.6612: Right on the Precipice

i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX: IAUX) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -3.92% to $0.56, before settling in for the price of $0.58 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IAUX posted a 52-week range of $0.34-$1.26.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -3.40%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $431.34 million, simultaneously with a float of $418.30 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $452.20 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.6112, while the 200-day Moving Average is $0.6612.

i-80 Gold Corp (IAUX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Gold industry. i-80 Gold Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 5.70%, in contrast to 19.20% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jun 11 ’25, this organization’s SVP, General Counsel bought 12,000 shares at the rate of 0.62, making the entire transaction reach 7,440 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 258,200. Preceding that transaction, on Feb 28 ’25, Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 625,000 for 0.55, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 346,312. This particular insider is now the holder of 2,676,000 in total.

i-80 Gold Corp (IAUX) Earnings and Revenue Records

i-80 Gold Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -3.40%.

i-80 Gold Corp (AMEX: IAUX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for i-80 Gold Corp (IAUX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.20. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.08.

In the same vein, IAUX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.37.

Technical Analysis of i-80 Gold Corp (IAUX)

[i-80 Gold Corp, IAUX] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 1.71% While, its Average True Range was 30.39%.

Raw Stochastic average of i-80 Gold Corp (IAUX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 24.25%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 0.88% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0347 that was lower than 0.0389 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.