ICL Group Ltd (ICL) EPS growth this year is 0.72%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) open the trading on Wednesday, with a bit cautious approach as it glided -4.04% to $6.41, before settling in for the price of $6.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ICL posted a 52-week range of $3.79-$7.35.

It was noted that the giant of the Basic Materials sector posted annual sales growth of -3.21% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -3.21%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 0.72%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.29 billion, simultaneously with a float of $720.42 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.27 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.76, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.80.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Agricultural Inputs industry. ICL Group Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 44.18%, in contrast to 33.61% institutional ownership.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

ICL Group Ltd’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 0.72% and is forecasted to reach 0.46 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 9.21% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -3.21% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ICL Group Ltd (ICL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.85. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $21.27, and its Beta score is 1.19. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.20. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 17.31.

In the same vein, ICL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.30, a figure that is expected to reach 0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.46 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of ICL Group Ltd (ICL)

[ICL Group Ltd, ICL] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 7.33% While, its Average True Range was 27.03%.

Raw Stochastic average of ICL Group Ltd (ICL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 56.07%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 1.43% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.11 that was lower than 0.13 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.