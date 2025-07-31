Imunon Inc (IMNN) EPS is poised to hit -4.76 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Imunon Inc (NASDAQ: IMNN) flaunted slowness of -3.06% at $7.61, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $7.85 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IMNN posted a 52-week range of $5.55-$54.75.

The Healthcare Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 32.54%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 32.54%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 42.44%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $2.12 million, simultaneously with a float of $1.86 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $16.15 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $14.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $13.67.

Imunon Inc (IMNN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Imunon Inc industry. Imunon Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 12.56%, in contrast to 5.07% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Aug 20 ’24, this organization’s Director bought 25,000 shares at the rate of 1.18, making the entire transaction reach 29,480 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 25,597. Preceding that transaction, on Aug 15 ’24, Company’s President and CEO bought 25,000 for 0.98, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 24,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 264,166 in total.

Imunon Inc (IMNN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Imunon Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 42.44% and is forecasted to reach -6.35 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 37.97% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 32.54% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Imunon Inc (NASDAQ: IMNN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Imunon Inc (IMNN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.88.

In the same vein, IMNN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -21.10, a figure that is expected to reach -4.76 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -6.35 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Imunon Inc (IMNN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Imunon Inc, IMNN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.39 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.38% While, its Average True Range was 38.26%.

Raw Stochastic average of Imunon Inc (IMNN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.92%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 20.20% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.31 that was lower than 2.25 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.