Informatica Inc (INFA) recent quarterly performance of 30.11% is not showing the real picture

Informatica Inc (NYSE: INFA) established initial surge of 0.20% at $24.63, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $24.58 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, INFA posted a 52-week range of $15.65-$28.14.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 1.49%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $257.68 million, simultaneously with a float of $175.24 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.59 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $23.85, while the 200-day Moving Average is $23.05.

Informatica Inc (INFA) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Informatica Inc industry. Informatica Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 42.48%, in contrast to 52.07% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 15 ’25, this organization’s EVP & CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER sold 48,929 shares at the rate of 24.22, making the entire transaction reach 1,185,207 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 362,637. Preceding that transaction, on Jun 16 ’25, Company’s EVP & CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER sold 48,929 for 24.11, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,179,874. This particular insider is now the holder of 371,809 in total.

Informatica Inc (INFA) Earnings and Revenue Records

Informatica Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 1.49% and is forecasted to reach 1.28 in the upcoming year.

Informatica Inc (NYSE: INFA) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Informatica Inc (INFA). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.83. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $5240.43, and its Beta score is 1.15. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 5.19. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 20.18.

In the same vein, INFA’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.00, a figure that is expected to reach 0.21 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 1.28 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Informatica Inc (INFA)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Informatica Inc, INFA]. During the last 5-days, its volume was lower the volume of 4.04 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 69.79% While, its Average True Range was 70.02%.

Raw Stochastic average of Informatica Inc (INFA) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 99.56%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 91.40% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.09 that was lower than 0.43 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.