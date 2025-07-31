ING Groep N.V. ADR (ING) went down -0.81% yesterday: Is this the Most Sought-After Stock Today?

ING Groep N.V. ADR (NYSE: ING) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -0.81% at $23.41, before settling in for the price of $23.6 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ING posted a 52-week range of $14.92-$23.90.

The Financial sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 9.28% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 9.28%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.11%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $3.05 billion, simultaneously with a float of $2.92 billion. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $68.46 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $21.92, while the 200-day Moving Average is $18.58.

ING Groep N.V. ADR (ING) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. ING Groep N.V. ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.00%, in contrast to 6.11% institutional ownership.

ING Groep N.V. ADR (ING) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

ING Groep N.V. ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.11% and is forecasted to reach 2.65 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 14.59% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 9.28% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

ING Groep N.V. ADR (NYSE: ING) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for ING Groep N.V. ADR (ING). Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.81.

Technical Analysis of ING Groep N.V. ADR (ING)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of ING Groep N.V. ADR (NYSE: ING), its last 5-days Average volume was 2.66 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 2.77 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 65.86% While, its Average True Range was 58.89%.

Raw Stochastic average of ING Groep N.V. ADR (ING) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 93.41%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 67.33% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.26 that was lower than 0.27 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.