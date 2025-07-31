Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) latest performance of -3.81% is not what was on cards

As on Wednesday, Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: IART) started slowly as it slid -3.81% to $12.37, before settling in for the price of $12.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IART posted a 52-week range of $11.06-$27.13.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -12.52%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $77.71 million, simultaneously with a float of $65.72 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $961.30 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $12.62, while the 200-day Moving Average is $19.25.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.44%, in contrast to 97.81% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 03 ’24, this organization’s EVP, Chief Legal Officer & Sec sold 4,070 shares at the rate of 24.59, making the entire transaction reach 100,102 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 59,511.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) Earnings and Revenue Records

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -12.52% and is forecasted to reach 2.46 in the upcoming year.

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: IART) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.72. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.59.

In the same vein, IART’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.38, a figure that is expected to reach 0.44 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.46 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp, IART], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.08 million was better the volume of 0.97 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.12% While, its Average True Range was 47.49%.

Raw Stochastic average of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 9.85%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 58.64% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.57 that was lower than 0.84 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.