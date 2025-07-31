Integra Resources Corp (ITRG) EPS is poised to hit 0.08 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

Integra Resources Corp (AMEX: ITRG) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -5.16% at $1.47, before settling in for the price of $1.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, ITRG posted a 52-week range of $0.79-$1.95.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

It was noted that the giant of the Basic Materials sector posted annual sales growth of 39.40% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 39.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 205.15%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $168.71 million, simultaneously with a float of $151.71 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $248.43 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.5808, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.2652.

Integra Resources Corp (ITRG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Other Precious Metals & Mining Industry. Integra Resources Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 10.23%, in contrast to 36.98% institutional ownership.

Integra Resources Corp (ITRG) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

Integra Resources Corp’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 205.15% and is forecasted to reach 0.23 in the upcoming year.

Integra Resources Corp (AMEX: ITRG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Integra Resources Corp (ITRG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.30. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.84. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 26.43.

In the same vein, ITRG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.08, a figure that is expected to reach 0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Integra Resources Corp (ITRG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Integra Resources Corp (AMEX: ITRG), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.99 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.87 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 48.04% While, its Average True Range was 40.97%.

Raw Stochastic average of Integra Resources Corp (ITRG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 48.09%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 23.08% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0645 that was lower than 0.0948 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.