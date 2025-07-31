International Paper Co (IP) volume hits 5.33 million: A New Opening for Investors

International Paper Co (NYSE: IP) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -1.49% at $53.63, before settling in for the price of $54.44 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, IP posted a 52-week range of $43.27-$60.36.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -12.53%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -12.53%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 85.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $527.80 million, simultaneously with a float of $522.70 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $28.31 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $49.37, while the 200-day Moving Average is $52.02.

International Paper Co (IP) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Packaging & Containers Industry. International Paper Co’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.99%, in contrast to 94.16% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on May 05 ’25, Company’s VP & Chief Accounting Officer sold 7,500 for 44.85, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 336,344. This particular insider is now the holder of 31,525 in total.

International Paper Co (IP) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.68 per share during the current fiscal year.

International Paper Co’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 85.90% and is forecasted to reach 3.51 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 58.07% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -12.53% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

International Paper Co (NYSE: IP) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for International Paper Co (IP). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.96. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $45.72, and its Beta score is 1.03. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.42.

In the same vein, IP’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.17, a figure that is expected to reach 0.39 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 3.51 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of International Paper Co (IP)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of International Paper Co (NYSE: IP), its last 5-days Average volume was 5.15 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 6.62 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 74.18% While, its Average True Range was 58.18%.

Raw Stochastic average of International Paper Co (IP) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.49%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 58.81% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.23 that was lower than 1.44 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.