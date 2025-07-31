JFrog Ltd (FROG) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 2.06 million

JFrog Ltd (NASDAQ: FROG) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 4.11% at $45.14, before settling in for the price of $43.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, FROG posted a 52-week range of $22.91-$45.10.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Technology Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was -60.26%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -60.26%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.51%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $114.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $96.78 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $5.17 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $42.26, while the 200-day Moving Average is $35.34.

JFrog Ltd (FROG) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Software – Application Industry. JFrog Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 15.53%, in contrast to 71.12% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 08 ’25, this organization’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER sold 15,000 shares at the rate of 41.75, making the entire transaction reach 626,257 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 4,981,412. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 08 ’25, Company’s Director sold 35,000 for 41.71, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,459,783. This particular insider is now the holder of 4,239,903 in total.

JFrog Ltd (FROG) Earnings and Revenue Records

JFrog Ltd’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.51% and is forecasted to reach 0.80 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 16.45% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -60.26% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

JFrog Ltd (NASDAQ: FROG) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for JFrog Ltd (FROG). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.08. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 11.48. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 43.35.

In the same vein, FROG’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.71, a figure that is expected to reach 0.16 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.80 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of JFrog Ltd (FROG)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of JFrog Ltd (NASDAQ: FROG), its last 5-days Average volume was 1.0 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 1.04 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 95.39% While, its Average True Range was 75.99%.

Raw Stochastic average of JFrog Ltd (FROG) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 98.24%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 94.42% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.22 that was lower than 1.37 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.