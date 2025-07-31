Karman Holdings Inc (KRMN) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $1.30M

Karman Holdings Inc (NYSE: KRMN) flaunted slowness of -1.98% at $50.39, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $51.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KRMN posted a 52-week range of $25.02-$57.31.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 409.23%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $132.17 million, simultaneously with a float of $29.52 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.67 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $47.41.

Karman Holdings Inc (KRMN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Karman Holdings Inc industry. Karman Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 77.69%, in contrast to 25.53% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 25 ’25, this organization’s 10% Owner sold 23,623,968 shares at the rate of 49.00, making the entire transaction reach 1,157,574,432 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 50,450,859. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 25 ’25, Company’s Chief Growth Officer sold 62,000 for 49.00, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,038,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 566,939 in total.

Karman Holdings Inc (KRMN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Karman Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 409.23% and is forecasted to reach 0.60 in the upcoming year.

Karman Holdings Inc (NYSE: KRMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Karman Holdings Inc (KRMN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.23.

Technical Analysis of Karman Holdings Inc (KRMN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Karman Holdings Inc, KRMN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 1.16 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 27.87% While, its Average True Range was 49.80%.

Raw Stochastic average of Karman Holdings Inc (KRMN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 78.55%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 31.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.32 that was higher than 2.23 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.