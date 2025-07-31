KB Home (KBH) poses a Brand-New Opportunity for Investors with beta value of 1.34

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, KB Home (NYSE: KBH) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.01% to $55.16, before settling in for the price of $56.87 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KBH posted a 52-week range of $48.90-$89.70.

The Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 24.25% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 24.25%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -23.69%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $68.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $65.29 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.75 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $53.71, while the 200-day Moving Average is $63.44.

KB Home (KBH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Residential Construction industry. KB Home’s current insider ownership accounts for 4.06%, in contrast to 99.98% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 15 ’25, this organization’s President and COO sold 14,000 shares at the rate of 53.52, making the entire transaction reach 749,280 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 78,345.

KB Home (KBH) Earnings and Revenue Records

KB Home’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -23.69% and is forecasted to reach 6.49 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -3.55% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 24.25% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for KB Home (KBH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.64. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $7.30, and its Beta score is 1.34. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.56. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 54.51.

In the same vein, KBH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 7.55, a figure that is expected to reach 1.53 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 6.49 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of KB Home (KBH)

Going through the that latest performance of [KB Home, KBH]. Its last 5-days volume of 1.27 million was inferior to the volume of 1.5 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 47.31% While, its Average True Range was 46.60%.

Raw Stochastic average of KB Home (KBH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 36.04%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 31.17% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.75 that was lower than 1.84 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.