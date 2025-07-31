Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) latest performance of -3.14% is not what was on cards

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE: KW) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.14% to $7.41, before settling in for the price of $7.65 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KW posted a 52-week range of $5.98-$11.88.

This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $138.29 million, simultaneously with a float of $118.31 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $1.02 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.93, while the 200-day Moving Average is $8.70.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Real Estate Services industry. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 14.45%, in contrast to 82.40% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 19 ’25, this organization’s CHAIRMAN AND CEO bought 25,000 shares at the rate of 6.71, making the entire transaction reach 167,750 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,074,517. Preceding that transaction, on May 15 ’25, Company’s CHAIRMAN AND CEO bought 200,000 for 6.36, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,272,000. This particular insider is now the holder of 8,049,517 in total.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE: KW) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 4.09. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.96. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 91.50.

In the same vein, KW’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.05.

Technical Analysis of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW)

Going through the that latest performance of [Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc, KW]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.68 million was inferior to the volume of 0.89 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 66.42% While, its Average True Range was 48.57%.

Raw Stochastic average of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 36.02%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 35.63% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.18 that was lower than 0.28 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.