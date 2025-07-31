Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC) is predicted to post EPS of 0.30 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE: KRC) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.21% to $37.09, before settling in for the price of $38.32 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KRC posted a 52-week range of $27.07-$43.78.

The company of the Real Estate sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -1.02%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -1.02%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -33.00%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $118.29 million, simultaneously with a float of $117.18 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $4.43 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $35.02, while the 200-day Moving Average is $36.28.

Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the REIT – Office industry. Kilroy Realty Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.94%, in contrast to 118.73% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Mar 25 ’25, this organization’s EVP, Head of Asset Management sold 4,000 shares at the rate of 35.16, making the entire transaction reach 140,641 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 12,528. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 24 ’25, Company’s insider sold 6,000 for 34.74, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 208,439. This particular insider is now the holder of 86,744 in total.

Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC) Earnings and Revenue Records

Kilroy Realty Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -33.00% and is forecasted to reach 0.64 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -25.29% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -1.02% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE: KRC) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.81. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $20.18, and its Beta score is 1.24. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.90. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 8.68.

In the same vein, KRC’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.84, a figure that is expected to reach 0.30 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.64 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC)

Going through the that latest performance of [Kilroy Realty Corp, KRC]. Its last 5-days volume of 3.0 million indicated improvement to the volume of 1.52 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 40.48% While, its Average True Range was 52.69%.

Raw Stochastic average of Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 84.13%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 40.94% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.08 that was higher than 1.04 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.