Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) EPS growth this year is 38.73%: Get Prepared for Trading Lift Off

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) flaunted slowness of -2.31% at $42.36, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $43.36 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KNX posted a 52-week range of $36.69-$61.51.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was -16.59%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -16.59%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 38.73%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $162.05 million, simultaneously with a float of $156.93 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $6.86 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $44.73, while the 200-day Moving Average is $49.06.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc industry. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.16%, in contrast to 95.15% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 28 ’25, this organization’s Pres – US Xpress sold 1,200 shares at the rate of 44.04, making the entire transaction reach 52,848 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 10,166. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 13 ’25, Company’s Director bought 5,000 for 45.37, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 226,830. This particular insider is now the holder of 5,000 in total.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.44 per share during the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 38.73% and is forecasted to reach 2.42 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 49.73% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -16.59% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.88. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $41.76, and its Beta score is 1.18. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.92. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 35.10.

In the same vein, KNX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.01, a figure that is expected to reach 0.39 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.42 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, KNX]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 2.89 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 11.36% While, its Average True Range was 27.74%.

Raw Stochastic average of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 44.65%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 6.05% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.42 that was lower than 1.47 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.