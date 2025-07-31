Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS) average volume reaches $3.80M: Are the Stars Lining Up for Investors?

As on Wednesday, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) got off with the flyer as it spiked 1.61% to $58.01, before settling in for the price of $57.09 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, KTOS posted a 52-week range of $17.91-$61.43.

The Industrials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -1.16% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -1.16%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 4.35%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $166.43 million, simultaneously with a float of $162.88 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $9.65 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $45.24, while the 200-day Moving Average is $33.18.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Aerospace & Defense industry. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 2.13%, in contrast to 95.97% institutional ownership. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 15 ’25, Company’s SVP & General Counsel sold 2,000 for 50.97, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 101,942. This particular insider is now the holder of 65,535 in total.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS) Earnings and Revenue Records

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 4.35% and is forecasted to reach 0.71 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 23.62% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -1.16% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.26. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $459.30, and its Beta score is 1.05. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 8.31.

In the same vein, KTOS’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.13, a figure that is expected to reach 0.10 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.71 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc, KTOS], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 3.59 million was better the volume of 3.27 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 56.60% While, its Average True Range was 62.86%.

Raw Stochastic average of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 90.41%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 74.53% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 3.27 that was higher than 1.93 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.