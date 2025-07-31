Lennar Corp (LEN) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 2.52 million

As on Wednesday, Lennar Corp (NYSE: LEN) started slowly as it slid -3.01% to $112.37, before settling in for the price of $115.86 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LEN posted a 52-week range of $98.42-$186.23.

The Consumer Cyclical Sector giants’ yearly sales growth during the last 5-year period was 20.04%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 20.04%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -36.70%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $227.60 million, simultaneously with a float of $224.03 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $28.96 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $110.39, while the 200-day Moving Average is $130.44.

Lennar Corp (LEN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Residential Construction industry. Lennar Corp’s current insider ownership accounts for 13.51%, in contrast to 86.58% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 01 ’25, this organization’s Former 10% Owner sold 514,309 shares at the rate of 28.17, making the entire transaction reach 14,488,085 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 2,476,418. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 28 ’24, Company’s Director sold 17,500 for 175.13, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 3,064,775. This particular insider is now the holder of 23,689 in total.

Lennar Corp (LEN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Lennar Corp’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -36.70% and is forecasted to reach 9.76 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will decrease by -3.58% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 20.04% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Lennar Corp (NYSE: LEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lennar Corp (LEN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.62. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $9.29, and its Beta score is 1.32. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.82. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 46.47.

In the same vein, LEN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 12.10, a figure that is expected to reach 2.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 9.76 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lennar Corp (LEN)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Lennar Corp, LEN], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 2.5 million was lower the volume of 3.18 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 57.65% While, its Average True Range was 47.43%.

Raw Stochastic average of Lennar Corp (LEN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 45.22%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 40.44% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 3.32 that was lower than 3.47 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.