Lennox International Inc (LII) is set for another landmark as it hit the volume of 0.58 million

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, Lennox International Inc (NYSE: LII) had a quiet start as it plunged -3.74% to $615.57, before settling in for the price of $639.52 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LII posted a 52-week range of $500.10-$689.44.

The company of the Industrials sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded 16.79%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 16.79%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.52%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $35.13 million, simultaneously with a float of $31.85 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $21.62 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $585.76, while the 200-day Moving Average is $599.04.

Lennox International Inc (LII) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Building Products & Equipment industry. Lennox International Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 9.32%, in contrast to 77.55% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 23 ’25, this organization’s EVP, Chief HR Officer sold 2,782 shares at the rate of 670.04, making the entire transaction reach 1,864,054 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 31,574. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 23 ’25, Company’s Director sold 22,329 for 666.20, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 14,875,594. This particular insider is now the holder of 178,577 in total.

Lennox International Inc (LII) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 5.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.52% and is forecasted to reach 26.35 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 8.32% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 16.79% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Lennox International Inc (NYSE: LII) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lennox International Inc (LII). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.71. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $26.32, and its Beta score is 1.11. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.99. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 31.79.

In the same vein, LII’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 23.39, a figure that is expected to reach 7.34 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 26.35 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lennox International Inc (LII)

Going through the that latest performance of [Lennox International Inc, LII]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.43 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.41 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 43.28% While, its Average True Range was 46.03%.

Raw Stochastic average of Lennox International Inc (LII) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 60.99%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 27.23% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 16.85 that was higher than 16.78 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.