Leslies Inc (LESL) Moves -0.78% Lower: These Numbers are Too Good to be True

Leslies Inc (NASDAQ: LESL) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -0.78% at $0.41, before settling in for the price of $0.41 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LESL posted a 52-week range of $0.38-$3.63.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -688.67%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $185.40 million, simultaneously with a float of $179.33 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $75.86 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $0.5747, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.4645.

Leslies Inc (LESL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Specialty Retail Industry. Leslies Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 3.37%, in contrast to 89.36% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 13 ’25, this organization’s insider bought 63,995 shares at the rate of 0.78, making the entire transaction reach 49,916 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 65,995. Preceding that transaction, on May 13 ’25, Company’s Director bought 150,000 for 0.79, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 118,500. This particular insider is now the holder of 270,000 in total.

Leslies Inc (LESL) Earnings and Revenue Records

Leslies Inc’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -688.67% and is forecasted to reach 0.02 in the upcoming year.

Leslies Inc (NASDAQ: LESL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Leslies Inc (LESL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.31. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.06. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.25.

In the same vein, LESL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.24, a figure that is expected to reach 0.28 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Leslies Inc (LESL)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Leslies Inc (NASDAQ: LESL), its last 5-days Average volume was 6.44 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 5.13 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 34.19% While, its Average True Range was 40.35%.

Raw Stochastic average of Leslies Inc (LESL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 4.00%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 9.01% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0620 that was lower than 0.0692 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.