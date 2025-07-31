Lexeo Therapeutics Inc (LXEO) volume hits 1.35 million: A New Opening for Investors

Lexeo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LXEO) open the trading on Wednesday, with great promise as it jumped 13.41% to $4.65, before settling in for the price of $4.1 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LXEO posted a 52-week range of $1.45-$13.63.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was -99.98%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -99.98%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 14.56%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $33.19 million, simultaneously with a float of $22.90 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $154.37 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.88, while the 200-day Moving Average is $5.01.

Lexeo Therapeutics Inc (LXEO) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it helps to make our mind if we keep our tabs on how bigger investors are working with the stock of the Biotechnology industry. Lexeo Therapeutics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 31.02%, in contrast to 90.63% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 16 ’25, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer sold 1,074 shares at the rate of 2.77, making the entire transaction reach 2,979 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 221,173. Preceding that transaction, on May 16 ’25, Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 585 for 2.77, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 1,623. This particular insider is now the holder of 67,681 in total.

Lexeo Therapeutics Inc (LXEO) Earnings and Revenue Records

Lexeo Therapeutics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 14.56% and is forecasted to reach -2.02 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 18.09% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -99.98% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Lexeo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LXEO) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lexeo Therapeutics Inc (LXEO). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.42.

In the same vein, LXEO’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -3.31, a figure that is expected to reach -0.67 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.02 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lexeo Therapeutics Inc (LXEO)

[Lexeo Therapeutics Inc, LXEO] recent stats showed that its last 5-days Average volume was poorer than the volume it posted in the year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 72.32% While, its Average True Range was 64.75%.

Raw Stochastic average of Lexeo Therapeutics Inc (LXEO) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 78.05%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 71.95% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.33 that was lower than 0.44 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.