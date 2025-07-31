LG Display Co Ltd. ADR (LPL) volume hits 0.51 million: A New Opening for Investors

Witnessing the stock’s movement on the chart, on Wednesday, LG Display Co Ltd. ADR (NYSE: LPL) set off with pace as it heaved 3.97% to $3.93, before settling in for the price of $3.78 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LPL posted a 52-week range of $2.43-$4.31.

It was noted that the giant of the Technology sector posted annual sales growth of 8.53% over the last 5 years. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 8.53%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 137.47%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $1.00 billion, simultaneously with a float of $999.98 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $3.93 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.38, while the 200-day Moving Average is $3.29.

LG Display Co Ltd. ADR (LPL) Ownership Facts and Figures

Nothing is more important than checking the behaviour of major investors towards the stock of the Consumer Electronics industry. LG Display Co Ltd. ADR’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.00%, in contrast to 1.76% institutional ownership.

LG Display Co Ltd. ADR (LPL) Earnings and Revenue Records

LG Display Co Ltd. ADR’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 137.47% and is forecasted to reach 0.38 in the upcoming year.

LG Display Co Ltd. ADR (NYSE: LPL) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for LG Display Co Ltd. ADR (LPL). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.46. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.21. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 2.93.

In the same vein, LPL’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.47, a figure that is expected to reach 0.03 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.38 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of LG Display Co Ltd. ADR (LPL)

Going through the that latest performance of [LG Display Co Ltd. ADR, LPL]. Its last 5-days volume of 0.61 million indicated improvement to the volume of 0.24 million it revealed a year ago. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 91.82% While, its Average True Range was 77.70%.

Raw Stochastic average of LG Display Co Ltd. ADR (LPL) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 100.00%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 100.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.10 that was higher than 0.09 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.