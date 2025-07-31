LSB Industries, Inc (LXU) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $475.94K

LSB Industries, Inc (NYSE: LXU) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -13.20% at $7.56, before settling in for the price of $8.71 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LXU posted a 52-week range of $4.88-$10.40.

The Basic Materials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been 36.70% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 36.70%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 148.74%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $72.00 million, simultaneously with a float of $52.59 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $543.40 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $8.05, while the 200-day Moving Average is $7.80.

LSB Industries, Inc (LXU) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Chemicals Industry. LSB Industries, Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 26.83%, in contrast to 53.65% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 05 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 8,000 shares at the rate of 6.57, making the entire transaction reach 52,560 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 8,000.

LSB Industries, Inc (LXU) Earnings and Revenue Records

LSB Industries, Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 148.74% and is forecasted to reach 0.43 in the upcoming year.

LSB Industries, Inc (NYSE: LXU) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for LSB Industries, Inc (LXU). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.91. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.01.

In the same vein, LXU’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.46, a figure that is expected to reach -0.02 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.43 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of LSB Industries, Inc (LXU)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of LSB Industries, Inc (NYSE: LXU), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.54 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.46 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 62.45% While, its Average True Range was 25.98%.

Raw Stochastic average of LSB Industries, Inc (LXU) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 66.17%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 25.54% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.33 that was higher than 0.30 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.