Lucid Diagnostics Inc (LUCD) EPS is poised to hit -0.11 next quarter: How Investors Can Make It Count the Most?

As on Wednesday, Lucid Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: LUCD) started slowly as it slid -6.48% to $1.01, before settling in for the price of $1.08 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LUCD posted a 52-week range of $0.72-$1.80.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

The Healthcare sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -54.43% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -54.43%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 31.90%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $84.37 million, simultaneously with a float of $40.34 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $109.28 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $1.2135, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.1296.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc (LUCD) Ownership Facts and Figures

Another important factor to analyze is how key investors are playing towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry. Lucid Diagnostics Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 62.71%, in contrast to 9.94% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 20 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 187,098 shares at the rate of 1.29, making the entire transaction reach 242,292 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 187,098. Preceding that transaction, on May 21 ’25, Company’s Director bought 129,684 for 1.32, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 171,520. This particular insider is now the holder of 316,782 in total.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc (LUCD) Earnings and Revenue Records

Lucid Diagnostics Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 31.90% and is forecasted to reach -0.33 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 37.27% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -54.43% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ: LUCD) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Lucid Diagnostics Inc (LUCD). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 0.72. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 26.21.

In the same vein, LUCD’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -1.20, a figure that is expected to reach -0.11 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.33 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Lucid Diagnostics Inc (LUCD)

Through scrutinizing the latest numbers posted by the [Lucid Diagnostics Inc, LUCD], it can be observed that its last 5-days Average volume of 1.01 million was lower the volume of 1.02 million, it posted the year before. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.30% While, its Average True Range was 28.05%.

Raw Stochastic average of Lucid Diagnostics Inc (LUCD) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.50%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 4.44% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.0682 that was lower than 0.0949 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.