Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) is heading in the right direction with an average volume of $3.01M

Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LAZR) established initial surge of 0.97% at $3.13, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $3.1 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LAZR posted a 52-week range of $2.52-$26.70.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Consumer Cyclical sector firm’s annual sales growth was 4.83%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 4.83%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 52.25%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $49.56 million, simultaneously with a float of $42.37 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $155.11 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $3.22, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.24.

Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Luminar Technologies Inc industry. Luminar Technologies Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 14.50%, in contrast to 22.61% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Dec 23 ’24, this organization’s Director sold 72,842 shares at the rate of 5.10, making the entire transaction reach 371,254 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0.

Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Luminar Technologies Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 52.25% and is forecasted to reach -2.52 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 45.70% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the 4.83% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: LAZR) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 2.59. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.12.

In the same vein, LAZR’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -6.66, a figure that is expected to reach -1.18 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -2.52 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Luminar Technologies Inc, LAZR]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 2.8 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 28.74% While, its Average True Range was 48.91%.

Raw Stochastic average of Luminar Technologies Inc (LAZR) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 10.15%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 37.61% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.33 that was lower than 0.38 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.