LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) last month performance of 1.71% certainly makes it a sizzling prospect

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE: LYB) flaunted slowness of -5.81% at $58.85, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $62.48 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, LYB posted a 52-week range of $51.11-$100.46.

The Basic Materials sector firm’s twelve-monthly sales growth has been -15.40% for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -15.40%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -47.12%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $322.95 million, simultaneously with a float of $255.87 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $18.91 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $60.08, while the 200-day Moving Average is $70.83.

LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the LyondellBasell Industries NV industry. LyondellBasell Industries NV’s current insider ownership accounts for 20.39%, in contrast to 73.79% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 05 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 3,500 shares at the rate of 57.01, making the entire transaction reach 199,535 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 19,528. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 12 ’25, Company’s Director bought 3,750 for 72.05, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 270,196. This particular insider is now the holder of 16,028 in total.

LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Earnings and Revenue Records

LyondellBasell Industries NV’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -47.12% and is forecasted to reach 5.26 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 3.94% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -15.40% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE: LYB) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.04. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $18.20, and its Beta score is 0.85. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 0.50. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 12.57.

In the same vein, LYB’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 3.23, a figure that is expected to reach 0.81 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 5.26 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [LyondellBasell Industries NV, LYB]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 3.7 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 25.88% While, its Average True Range was 38.18%.

Raw Stochastic average of LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 28.35%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 2.59% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 2.06 that was higher than 2.01 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.