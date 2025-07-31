Maplebear Inc (CART) PE Ratio stood at $30.78: Odds are Looking Good After Recent Activity

Maplebear Inc (NASDAQ: CART) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 0.19% at $46.86, before settling in for the price of $46.77 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, CART posted a 52-week range of $29.84-$53.44.

Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 10.72%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $262.52 million, simultaneously with a float of $203.21 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $12.22 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $46.48, while the 200-day Moving Average is $44.28.

Maplebear Inc (CART) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Internet Retail Industry. Maplebear Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 22.06%, in contrast to 68.94% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 25 ’25, this organization’s See Explanation of Responses sold 4,864,272 shares at the rate of 47.75, making the entire transaction reach 232,268,988 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 0. Preceding that transaction, on Jul 25 ’25, Company’s See Explanation of Responses sold 4,864,272 for 47.75, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 232,268,988. This particular insider is now the holder of 0 in total.

Maplebear Inc (CART) Earnings and Revenue Records

Maplebear Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 10.72% and is forecasted to reach 2.17 in the upcoming year.

Maplebear Inc (NASDAQ: CART) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Maplebear Inc (CART). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 3.24. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $30.78, and its Beta score is 1.22. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 3.54. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 15.05.

In the same vein, CART’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 1.52, a figure that is expected to reach 0.38 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.17 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Maplebear Inc (CART)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Maplebear Inc (NASDAQ: CART), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.4 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 4.17 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 6.77% While, its Average True Range was 39.14%.

Raw Stochastic average of Maplebear Inc (CART) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 77.16%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 7.22% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 1.25 that was lower than 1.50 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.