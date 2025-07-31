Marten Transport, Ltd (MRTN) latest performance of -3.19% is not what was on cards

Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ: MRTN) flaunted slowness of -3.19% at $12.15, as the Stock market unbolted on Wednesday, before settling in for the price of $12.55 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MRTN posted a 52-week range of $12.52-$19.26.

In the past 5-years timespan, the Industrials sector firm’s annual sales growth was -14.86%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -14.86%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is -6.39%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $81.52 million, simultaneously with a float of $57.45 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $990.14 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $13.14, while the 200-day Moving Average is $14.67.

Marten Transport, Ltd (MRTN) Ownership Facts and Figures

Sometimes it is also beneficial to study the sentiment of large-scale investors towards the stock of the Marten Transport, Ltd industry. Marten Transport, Ltd’s current insider ownership accounts for 29.51%, in contrast to 71.17% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Apr 28 ’25, this organization’s Director bought 20,000 shares at the rate of 12.88, making the entire transaction reach 257,660 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 176,444. Preceding that transaction, on Oct 30 ’24, Company’s Director bought 10,000 for 15.81, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 158,051. This particular insider is now the holder of 156,444 in total.

Marten Transport, Ltd (MRTN) Earnings and Revenue Records

Marten Transport, Ltd’s EPS decrease for this current 12-month fiscal period is -6.39% and is forecasted to reach 0.47 in the upcoming year.

Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ: MRTN) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Marten Transport, Ltd (MRTN). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.48. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $47.35, and its Beta score is 0.98. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 1.08.

In the same vein, MRTN’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 0.26, a figure that is expected to reach 0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 0.47 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Marten Transport, Ltd (MRTN)

Now, what If we examine the latest scores posted by [Marten Transport, Ltd, MRTN]. During the last 5-days, its volume was better the volume of 0.5 million it reported in year-ago period. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 12.62% While, its Average True Range was 22.17%.

Raw Stochastic average of Marten Transport, Ltd (MRTN) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 1.63%, which indicates a major fall in contrast to 2.30% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.38 that was higher than 0.37 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.