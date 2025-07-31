Match Group Inc (MTCH) is predicted to post EPS of 0.49 in the upcoming quarter : This Stock is Ticking Every Box for Top Investors

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) started the day on Wednesday, with a price increase of 0.72% at $34.3, before settling in for the price of $34.06 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MTCH posted a 52-week range of $26.39-$38.84.

The company of the Communication Services sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -0.62%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -0.62%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 6.49%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $248.61 million, simultaneously with a float of $243.53 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $8.41 billion. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $31.61, while the 200-day Moving Average is $32.20.

Match Group Inc (MTCH) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Internet Content & Information Industry. Match Group Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 0.69%, in contrast to 107.29% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on May 09 ’25, this organization’s Chief Executive Officer bought 70,885 shares at the rate of 28.05, making the entire transaction reach 1,988,247 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 137,478. Preceding that transaction, on Mar 07 ’25, Company’s President sold 242,209 for 32.86, making the whole transaction’s value amount to 7,960,086. This particular insider is now the holder of 1,690 in total.

Match Group Inc (MTCH) Earnings and Revenue Records

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.9 per share during the current fiscal year.

Match Group Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 6.49% and is forecasted to reach 2.54 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 15.62% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -0.62% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Match Group Inc (MTCH). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.62. Alongside those numbers, its PE Ratio stands at $16.92, and its Beta score is 1.37. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 2.44. Similarly, its price to free cash flow for trailing twelve months is now 10.61.

In the same vein, MTCH’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded 2.03, a figure that is expected to reach 0.49 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be 2.54 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Match Group Inc (MTCH)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Match Group Inc (NASDAQ: MTCH), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.86 million that shows plunge from its year to date volume of 4.71 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 77.56% While, its Average True Range was 67.74%.

Raw Stochastic average of Match Group Inc (MTCH) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 94.28%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 85.00% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.67 that was lower than 0.92 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.