MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) recent quarterly performance of 14.35% is not showing the real picture

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ: MGTX) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -2.23% at $7.89, before settling in for the price of $8.07 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MGTX posted a 52-week range of $3.85-$8.98.

The company of the Healthcare sector’s yearbook sales growth during the past 5- year span was recorded -5.10%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was -5.10%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 57.08%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $79.42 million, simultaneously with a float of $54.10 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $634.08 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $6.89, while the 200-day Moving Average is $6.44.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s current insider ownership accounts for 32.68%, in contrast to 51.12% institutional ownership. According to the most recent insider trade that took place on Jul 22 ’25, this organization’s CFO & COO sold 24,000 shares at the rate of 8.52, making the entire transaction reach 204,480 in total value, affecting insider ownership by 853,494.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) Earnings and Revenue Records

MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 57.08% and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in the upcoming year. Considering the longer run, market analysts have predicted that Company’s EPS will increase by 22.68% through the next 5 years, which can be compared against the -5.10% growth it accomplished over the previous five years trading on the market.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ: MGTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 1.51. Another valuable indicator worth pondering is a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for trailing twelve months, which is currently 18.37.

In the same vein, MGTX’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -2.31, a figure that is expected to reach -0.47 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.24 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ: MGTX), its last 5-days Average volume was 0.96 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 0.55 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 8.95% While, its Average True Range was 40.40%.

Raw Stochastic average of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (MGTX) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 75.40%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 10.66% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.38 that was lower than 0.44 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.