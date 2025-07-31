Microbot Medical Inc (MBOT) plunge -8.80% in a week: will this be a lucky break through?

Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ: MBOT) started the day on Wednesday, with a price decrease of -3.36% at $2.59, before settling in for the price of $2.68 at the close. Taking a more long-term approach, MBOT posted a 52-week range of $0.82-$3.38.

Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24. Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one! Get the FREE Report with all the details here.

Sponsored

In the past 5-years timespan, the Healthcare sector firm’s annual sales growth was 15.51%. Meanwhile, its Annual Earning per share during the time was 15.51%. Nevertheless, stock’s Earnings Per Share (EPS) this year is 56.16%. This publicly-traded company’s shares outstanding now amounts to $36.38 million, simultaneously with a float of $35.98 million. The organization now has a market capitalization sitting at $94.22 million. At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average stood at $2.58, while the 200-day Moving Average is $1.83.

Microbot Medical Inc (MBOT) Ownership Facts and Figures

Now let’s turn our focus to how large-scale investors are working with this stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies Industry. Microbot Medical Inc’s current insider ownership accounts for 1.09%, in contrast to 14.78% institutional ownership.

Microbot Medical Inc (MBOT) Earnings and Revenue Records

Microbot Medical Inc’s EPS increase for this current 12-month fiscal period is 56.16% and is forecasted to reach -0.23 in the upcoming year.

Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ: MBOT) Trading Performance Indicators

Let’s observe the current performance indicators for Microbot Medical Inc (MBOT). It’s Quick Ratio in the last reported quarter now stands at 16.19.

In the same vein, MBOT’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) trailing twelve months is recorded -0.64, a figure that is expected to reach -0.08 in the next quarter, and analysts are predicting that it will be -0.23 at the market close of one year from today.

Technical Analysis of Microbot Medical Inc (MBOT)

If we take a close look at the recent performances of Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ: MBOT), its last 5-days Average volume was 3.74 million that shows progress from its year to date volume of 3.16 million. During the previous 9 days, stock’s Stochastic %D was recorded 38.74% While, its Average True Range was 46.90%.

Raw Stochastic average of Microbot Medical Inc (MBOT) in the period of the previous 100 days is set at 67.20%, which indicates a major rise in contrast to 24.69% during the last 2-weeks. If we go through the volatility metrics of the stock, In the past 14-days, Company’s historic volatility was 0.23 that was higher than 0.19 volatility it exhibited in the past 100-days period.